CWG 2022: India's Sharath Kamal wins more medals than Pakistan, and these countries as well

Sharath Kamal won 4 medals during CWG 2022

India's Achanta Sharath Kamal swept aside all of his competitors during the Commonwealth Games 2022 as he won 4 medals (3 gold and 1 silver) during Commonwealth Games 2022. But do you know that Kamal alone won more medals than many nations like Pakistan, Samoa, Ghana, Bermuda and Cameroon among others?

The 40-year-old clinched his second gold medal in Men's Table-Tennis singles final on Monday, beating England's Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-5, 11-8. The Indian paddler put in a near flawless display during Birmingham games, as he won the mixed doubles finals alongside Sreeja Akula.

He also played a crucial role as the Indian Table Tennis team had earlier also won the men's team gold medal. The only event where Sharath Kamal finished second-best in Commonwealth Games 2022 was the men's doubles final where he and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, won silver, after being beaten by Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall.

Interestingly, while Sharath Kamal got the better of Pitchford in the singles final, Gnanasekaran defeated Drinkhall in the bronze medal match to complete the revenge over the English duo.

Achanta Sharath Kamal wins 4 medals during CWG 2022, better than many countries:

The Indian paddler from Tamil Nadu singlehandedly achieved what many nations failed to do collectively. Sharath Kamal's tally of 4 medals during the Commonwealth Games 2022 is better than many nations, including Pakistan as well.

Check out the entire list below:

Sharath Kamal's four medals helped India finish in fourth place in the overall Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally as they pipped New Zealand on the final day. India won 4 gold medals, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal on Monday, taking the overall count to 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 bronze medals.

In total, India finished their Birmingham 2022 campaign with 61 medals in their kitty, which is just shy of their second-best showing in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, where they won 66 medals.

However, credit must be given to the Indian athletes for their collective efforts helped the nation almost better their CWG tally of 2018, despite the fact that a sport like Shooting, wherein India have won multiple medals in the past, wasn't a part of the Birmingham edition.