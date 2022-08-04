Search icon
CWG 2022 India schedule on Day 7: Murali Sreeshankar, boxers look to secure medals aplenty

After winning one silver medal and four bronze medals on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, here's what in store for Indian fans on CWG 2022 Day 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:37 AM IST

Murali Shreeshankar, Amit Panghal will be in action on CWG 2022 Day 7

After Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022, all eyes were on Murali Sreeshankar to lead India's tally in athletics and on Day 7 in Birmingham, Sreeshankar will be eyeing the gold medal having qualified for the men's long jump finals in first place during the qualifying round. 

Sreeshankar's compatriot Muhammad Anees Yahiya will also look for a medal in the long jump final on Thursday to further boost India's medal tally. 

Elsewhere, Indian sprinter Hima Das will also look to secure a place in the final of women's 200m, as the round 1 action takes place on August 4. 

READ| CWG 2022: Tejaswin Shankar wins first-ever men's high-jump medal for India in Commonwealth Games

Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 will also witness the likes of Amit Panghal and three other boxers trying to secure at least a medal each by qualifying beyond the quarterfinals. 

Furthermore, Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's wife and one of India's ace squash players Dipika Pallikal will also begin her campaign in Birmingham while Manika Batra will look to make up for the setback of the Indian Women's Table Tennis side, as he gears up for the individual event. 

Here is the schedule of Indian athletes on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 PM

Women's 200m – Round 1, Heat 2 – Hima Das – 3.30 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final – Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – 12.12 AM (on Friday)

Boxing

48kg-51kg flyweight Quarterfinal 2 – Amit Panghal – 4.45 PM

57-60 kg lightweight Quarterfinal 2 – Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 PM

92kg super heavyweight Quarterfinal 1 – Sagar Ahlawat – 8 PM

63.5-67kg welterweight Quarterfinal 3 – Rohit Tokas – 12.30 AM (on Thursday)

READ| CWG 2022: Indian Women's cricket team beat Barbados by 100 runs to confirm semifinal berth

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual qualification sub division 1 – Balveen Kaur – 4.30 PM onwards

Hockey

Men's Pool B – India versus Wales – 6.30 PM

Lawn Balls

Men's Singles – Mridul Borgohain – 4 PM

Squash

Women’s doubles round of 32 – Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh – 5.30 PM

Men’s doubles round of 32 – Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 6 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 – Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal – 7 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu – 11 PM

Women’s doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik – 12.20 AM (on Friday)

READ| CWG 2022: Huge setback for India as Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain bows out in quarters

Table Tennis

Mixed doubles round of 64 – Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison – 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula – 8.30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 32 – Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra – 8.30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles round of 32 – Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty – 8.30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran – 8.30 pm onwards

With inputs from PTI

