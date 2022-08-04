Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Huge setback for India as Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain bows out in quarters

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain bowed out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the quarterfinal stage on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:44 AM IST

CWG 2022: Huge setback for India as Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain bows out in quarters
Lovlina Borgohain bows out of CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, one of India's biggest hopes for a medal in her weight category in boxing suffered a quarterfinal exit in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday. Borgohain was punched out by the 2018 Gold Coast games silver medalist Rosie Eccles of Wales.

This, after three Indian pugilists including Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) reached the semifinals in their respective categories to confirm a medal each for India earlier in the day. 

Borgohain lost her light middleweight quarterfinal bout 2-3 courtesy of a split decision that went in her opponent's favour, even though she was leading the contest by a slight margin after the opening two rounds. 

READ| Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway

The 24-year-old during the second round had a point deducted for holding, which appeared to have taken a toll on her. The two-time world championship medalist was 'disappointed' revealed national coach Bhaskar Bhatt after the bout. 

Speaking to PTI, Bhatt said, "Lovlina is disappointed with her third round hand movements. The biggest setback was the warning and it turned it around in favour of Rosie."

"It was an unexpected decision and we are unhappy about this. We could have won the bout easily but that one warning cost us dear," he added. 

READ| Boxing Federation of India responds to harassment allegations by Lovlina Borgohain

Meanwhile, Lovlina's fellow pugilist Nitu confirmed India's first medal at CWG 2022 after beating Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 48kg category.

Later, Hussamuddin got the better of Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia after a 4-1 split verdict to confirm his second consecutive CWG medal, and advance to the semis. 

Elsewhere, the reigning world champion Zareen delivered a knockout punch as she decimated Helen Jones of Wales in her light flyweight quarterfinals bout, courtesy of a unanimous 5-0 decision. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.