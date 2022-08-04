CWG 2022: Huge setback for India as Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain bows out in quarters

Lovlina Borgohain bows out of CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, one of India's biggest hopes for a medal in her weight category in boxing suffered a quarterfinal exit in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday. Borgohain was punched out by the 2018 Gold Coast games silver medalist Rosie Eccles of Wales.

This, after three Indian pugilists including Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) reached the semifinals in their respective categories to confirm a medal each for India earlier in the day.

Borgohain lost her light middleweight quarterfinal bout 2-3 courtesy of a split decision that went in her opponent's favour, even though she was leading the contest by a slight margin after the opening two rounds.

READ| Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway

The 24-year-old during the second round had a point deducted for holding, which appeared to have taken a toll on her. The two-time world championship medalist was 'disappointed' revealed national coach Bhaskar Bhatt after the bout.

Speaking to PTI, Bhatt said, "Lovlina is disappointed with her third round hand movements. The biggest setback was the warning and it turned it around in favour of Rosie."

"It was an unexpected decision and we are unhappy about this. We could have won the bout easily but that one warning cost us dear," he added.

READ| Boxing Federation of India responds to harassment allegations by Lovlina Borgohain

Meanwhile, Lovlina's fellow pugilist Nitu confirmed India's first medal at CWG 2022 after beating Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 48kg category.

Later, Hussamuddin got the better of Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia after a 4-1 split verdict to confirm his second consecutive CWG medal, and advance to the semis.

Elsewhere, the reigning world champion Zareen delivered a knockout punch as she decimated Helen Jones of Wales in her light flyweight quarterfinals bout, courtesy of a unanimous 5-0 decision.

With inputs from PTI