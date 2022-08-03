CWG 2022: Here's a look at complete schedule of the Indian contingent on Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022

After an action-packed Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw Team India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country`s contingent will be looking forward to taking a few steps ahead towards medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting.

The contingent would now hope to keep up with the brilliant performances and keep their winning momentum going. Day 6 of the ongoing event will see the women's cricket team taking on Barbados while both men's and the hockey teams will also be in action.

Here is the full Day 6 India Schedule of the Commonwealth Games

Athletics:

Men's High Jump Final - Tejaswin Shankar (11:30 PM)

Women's Shot Put Final - Manpreet Kaur (12:35 AM)

Boxing:

Women's 48 Kg (Minimumweight) quarterfinal - Nitu Ghangas (4:45 PM)

Men's 57 kg (Featherweight) quarterfinal - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5:45 PM)

Women's 50 kg (Lightweight) quarterfinal - Nikhat Zareen (11:15 PM)

Women's 70 kg (Light Middleweight) quarterfinal - Lovlina Borgohain (12:45 AM)

Men's 80 kg (Light Heavyweight) quarterfinal - Ashish Kumar (2:00 AM)

Cricket:

Women's T20 - India vs Barbados (10:30 PM)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A - India vs Canada (3:30 PM)

Men's Pool B - India vs Canada (6:30 PM)

Judo: (2:30 PM onwards)

Women's 78 kg quarterfinal - Tulika Maan

Men's 100 kg Elimination Round of 16 - Deepak Deswal

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain (1:00 PM)

Women's Pair - India vs NIUE (1:00 PM)

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain (4:00 PM)

Women's Pair - India vs South Africa (4:00 PM)

Men's Fours - India vs Cook Islands (7:30 PM)

Women's Triple - India vs NIUE (7:30 PM)

Men's Fours - India vs England (10:30 PM)

Squash:

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Joshna/Harinder vs Sri Lanka (3:30 PM)

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Saurav Ghosal (9:30 PM)

Para Table Tennis:

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (3:10 PM)

Women's singles classes 3-5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel (3:10 PM)

Women's singles classes 6-10 Group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi (3:10 PM)

Men's singles class 3-5 Group 1 - Raj Aravindan Alagar (4:55 PM)

Women's singles classes 6-10 Group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi (9:40 PM)

Women's singles classes 3-5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel (10:15 PM)

Men's singles class 3-5 Group 1 - Raj Aravindan Alagar (12:00 AM)

Weightlifting:

Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh (2:00 PM)

Women's 87+ kg - Purnima Singh (6:30 PM)

Men's 109+ kg - Gurdeep Singh (11:00 PM)