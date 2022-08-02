Commonwealth Games 2022: From lawn ball finals to India vs England, Here's India's schedule for day 5 in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games day 5 schedule

It was another impressive day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they bagged three more medals - one silver and two bronze - and assured three more medals. Some of the biggest medal hopes of the Indian contingent will be in action on Day 5 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Day 5 will mark the beginning if track and field events. With Neeraj Chopra missing, the focus will be on long jumpers and Tejaswin Shankar in High Jump, while Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will be in action in the women's Discus Throw Final. But all eyes will remain on the three Gold Medal matches that India will have on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 4:

Weightlifting 2 PM:

Punam Yadav (Women’s 76kg) 6:30pm

Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg) 11pm

Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)

Athletics – Starts at 2:30pm

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

M. Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya AUG 3, 12:00am

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Tejaswin Shankar AUG 3, 12:50am

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur

Swimming – Starts At 3 pm

Men's 200M Backstroke Heat 2

Srihari Nataraj 11:43pm

Men's 200M Backstroke Final

Srihari Nataraj

Lawn Bowls – Starts At 4:15 pm

Women’s Four Final – India vs South Africa

Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts At 5:30 pm

Men's Vault Final - Satyajit Mondal

Men's Parallel Bars Final - Saif Sadik Tamboli

Table Tennis - Starts At 6 pm

Men's Team Gold Match - India vs TBD

Hockey – Starts At 6:30 pm

Women’s Pool A - India vs England

Squash – Starts At 8:30 pm

Women Singles Plate Semi-Finals - Sunanya Kuruvilla

Men's Singles Semi-Finals - Saurav Ghosal

Badminton – Starts At 10 pm

Mixed Team Finals

Boxing – Starts At 11:45 pm

Men’s 67kg - Rohit Tokas vs Kotey A