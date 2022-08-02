Commonwealth Games 2022: From lawn ball finals to India vs England, Here's India's schedule for day 5 in Birmingham

It was another impressive day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they bagged three more medals - one silver and two bronze - and assured three more medals. Some of the biggest medal hopes of the Indian contingent will be in action on Day 5 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Day 5 will mark the beginning if track and field events. With Neeraj Chopra missing, the focus will be on long jumpers and Tejaswin Shankar in High Jump, while Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will be in action in the women's Discus Throw Final. But all eyes will remain on the three Gold Medal matches that India will have on Tuesday.
Swimming – Starts At 3 pm
Men's 200M Backstroke Heat 2
Srihari Nataraj 11:43pm
Men's 200M Backstroke Final
Srihari Nataraj
Lawn Bowls – Starts At 4:15 pm
Women’s Four Final – India vs South Africa
Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts At 5:30 pm
Men's Vault Final - Satyajit Mondal
Men's Parallel Bars Final - Saif Sadik Tamboli
Table Tennis - Starts At 6 pm
Men's Team Gold Match - India vs TBD
Hockey – Starts At 6:30 pm
Women’s Pool A - India vs England
Squash – Starts At 8:30 pm
Women Singles Plate Semi-Finals - Sunanya Kuruvilla
Men's Singles Semi-Finals - Saurav Ghosal
Badminton – Starts At 10 pm
Mixed Team Finals
Boxing – Starts At 11:45 pm
Men’s 67kg - Rohit Tokas vs Kotey A