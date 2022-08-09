CWG 2022: Check out Dinesh Karthik's sweet gesture for wife Dipika Pallikal after she wins bronze

Dinesh Karthik's sweet gesture for wife Dipika Pallikal after she wins bronze wins the internet

One of India's top squash stars Dipika Pallikal made a stunning return to the Commonwealth Games 2022 and won her fourth CWG medal after clinching bronze in the mixed doubles event recently. This, after she gave birth to twins with her husband Dinesh Karthik was 'super proud' of his wife, just like Dipika made the entire nation proud.

Earlier, she had won a gold medal for India in CWG 2014 in Glasgow in the doubles event, while Dipika also had claimed two silver medals in CWG 2018, in doubles and mixed doubles.

After her latest achievement, the 30-year-old squash star came in for some much-deserved praise from her hubby Karthik, who posted a picture of Dipika and her mixed doubles partner Saurav Ghosal on his Instagram story.

DK also had a sweet caption for his wife Dipika's hard work, as he wrote, "Well done. Super proud," along with a red heart emoji.

Notably, Ghosal and Pallikal prevailed 11-8, 11-4 over the Australian duo of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal match, and on the same day, Team India were also in action in Florida as they took on the West Indies.

Earlier, the BCCI had shared a picture of the Indian cricket team players, including Rohit Sharma, and Karthik watching the Women's team play against Australia in the cricket finale.

Just like Dipika, who gave birth to two sons, and still made a sensational return to win the bronze in Commonwealth Games 2022, Dinesh Karthik also made a well-deserved comeback into the Indian team after his impressive IPL 2022 campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He would go on to play some memorable knocks in the Indian colours, and has been chosen in India's Asia Cup 2022 squad as well.