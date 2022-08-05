Search icon
CWG 2022: Anshu Malik loses to her Nigerian counterpart in the final, settles for silver medal

India's Anshu Malik lost to Nigerian Odunayo by 6-4 in the final match of the women's 57kg freestyle final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Anshu Malik

India's Anshu Malik had to be satisfied with a silver medal in the women`s freestyle 57kg wrestling after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final at the Victoria Park Arena in Coventry on Friday.

Anshu, who had dominated her way to the final with easy wins, found the Nigerian wrestler`s defense too strong to breach as she lost 3-7 on points.

The Nigerian wrestler, a three-time CWG winner, dominated the first period as she won four points, pulling Anshu down twice and getting technical points. Anshu launched some desperate attacks in the second period as she bagged one point followed by a two-point takedown.

The Nigerian capitalized on Anshu`s aggressive tactics and launched a counterattack and earned three points -- two for a takedown. With just seconds remaining on the clock, Anshu launched a desperate attack and effected a takedown but she was denied the points on appeal as she could not execute the attack fully.

READ: CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowls team through to the semi-final in men's fours event

The Indian wrestler was clearly disappointed with her performance and left the mat with tears in her eyes.

Sri Lanka's Nethmi Porthotage and Hannah Taylor of Canada won the bronze medals in the women`s 57kg.

CWG 2022: Anshu Malik and Sakshi march into finals with an easy victory in the semi-final
