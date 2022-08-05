Search icon
CWG 2022: Anshu Malik and Sakshi march into finals with an easy victory in the semi-final

On reaching the final, both Anshu and Sakshi assured India of at least two silver medals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

Anshu Malik and Sakshi Malik

India wrestler Anshu Malik assured India of its first medal in wrestling as she beat Nethi Poruthotage of Sri Lanka in the women's freestyle 57kg semi-final on Friday at the Commonwealth Games 2022. On reaching the final, Anshu assured India of at least a silver in wrestling. Anshu only took 64 seconds to beat her Sri Lankan opponent, via technical superiority.

Anshu had begun her campaign on Friday against Australia's Irene Symeonidis and had scripted a similar result in an exact fashion - a win in 64 seconds via technical superiority.

On the other hand, it was the same story with Sakshi as well. Complete domination in the women's 62kg semis. Sakshi Malik (62kg) will faced Cameroon's Berthe Emilienne Etane Ngolle. She easily sailed through to the finals and is assured of at least a silver.

 

