Amit Panghal wins gold for India in Commonwealth Games 2022

One of the heavy favourites to win gold for India in his weight category, Amit Panghal justified the nation's hopes and went on to clinch the gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. Panghal defeated England's Kieran MacDonald in the final of the Men's 51kg category to bag a second gold for India, just minutes after Nitu Ganghas also won gold for the country.

More to follow...