‘No help from Delhi government’: CWG 2022 star wrestler Divya Kakran to Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

CWG 2022 star wrestler Divya Kakran (Photo - PTI)

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran, who made the nation proud through her stellar performance in the Commonwealth Games 2022, had strong allegations to launch against the Delhi government, which is being led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Divya Kakran, who won the bronze medal in the CWG 2022 wrestling tournament, has alleged she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events.

After winning the bronze medal for India in the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham, star wrestler Divya Kakran said that she didn’t receive any training or prize money from the AAP-led Delhi government, and requested that it be awarded to her soon.

Kakran won bronze in the women's 68 kg freestyle category on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who congratulated her. But in a series of tweets on Sunday, the boxer said the government never helped her.

"I thank Delhi CM from the bottom of my heart for congratulating me on my victory. I have a request. I have been living and practicing in Delhi for the last 20 years, but I neither received any prize money nor did I get any help from the state @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran tweeted in Hindi.

The star wrestler further wrote on social media, “I request you that I be felicitated in the same manner in which you honour other Delhi wrestlers even if they represent other states.” However, the AAP government was quick to respond to her allegations.

The Aam Aadmi Party government was quick to respond saying it respects all sportspersons, but clarified that Kakran currently represents Uttar Pradesh. The government said it will look into the matter if the wrestler has ever applied for any sports scheme.

In an official statement, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government said, “Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future. Currently, Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme, the government will surely look into it."

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in Birmingham, United States this year, and India has racked up a total tally of 55 medals so far, with 15 golds.

(With PTI inputs)

