Commonwealth Games all-time medal tally: With 22 gold, 61 total medals in CWG 2022, where does India rank?

Where does India rank on Commonwealth Games all-time medals tally?

A stellar show by the Indian athletes saw them amass a tally of 22 gold medals, and overall 61 medals during the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. As a result, India finished fourth in the CWG 2022 medal tally, behind Australia, England and Canada.

But do you know where does India rank on the Commonwealth Games' all-time medal tally? After adding 22 gold medals during Birmingham 2022, India have become the fourth-most successful nation in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

When it comes to the all-time rankings, Australia continue to dominate the medal tally with 1,003 gold medals, followed by England's 773 who are in the second spot. Canada again are in third place with 510 gold medals, while India have won 203 gold medals in the history of Commonwealth Games, after Birmingham 2022.

Apart from India, South Africa (137) and Scotland (132) are the only other two nations who have crossed the three-figure mark when it comes to Commonwealth history.

Take a look at the list of countries with highest Commonwealth Games gold medals:

Australia – 1,003

England – 773

Canada – 510

India – 203

South Africa – 137

Scotland – 132

Meanwhile, India had only managed to pip New Zealand to the fourth spot on the final day of Birmingham 2022, with PV Sindhu's women's singles gold medal taking the country level with New Zealand on 19 golds, but Lakshya Sen's historic gold medal ensured India's fourth-place finish.

However, the Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty also won a gold medal followed by 40-year-old paddler Sharath Kamal, who took India's tally to 22 gold medals. It could have been 23, but unfortunately, the Indian Men's hockey team suffered a 0-7 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the final to settle for silver.