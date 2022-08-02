Commonwealth Games 2022: With 9 medals, this is where India stands on medal tally

Commonwealh Games medal tally

It was another memorable day for India as they won three medals one silver and two bronze medals. Shushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in Women's 48kg Judo. Vijay Kumar also won a bronze in Men's 60kg Judo event. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur clinched a bronze in 71kg women's weightlifting.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: From lawn ball finals to India vs England, Here's India's schedule for day 5 in Birmingham

Indian shuttlers entered the final of mixed team events after beating Singapore 3-0. They will now face Malaysia in the summit clash. The paddlers also reached the final in men’s event as they beat Nigeria 3-0 and will now clash against Singapore in the gold medal clash.

With threemedals to India's name, where does the country stand on the points medal tally?

Indian team currently stands at the 6th position with 3 golds, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Indian team is assured of 3 medals on day 5 of the Commonwealth Games but it remains to be seen that will it be a gold or silver. Also, Indian team has many more events lined up today in which they can win medals and the Indian team can move upwards in the medal tally today.