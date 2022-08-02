Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: With 9 medals, this is where India stands on medal tally

Indian team added 3 medals to its tally on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games which included 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Commonwealth Games 2022: With 9 medals, this is where India stands on medal tally
Commonwealh Games medal tally

It was another memorable day for India as they won three medals one silver and two bronze medals. Shushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in Women's 48kg Judo. Vijay Kumar also won a bronze in Men's 60kg Judo event. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur clinched a bronze in 71kg women's weightlifting.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: From lawn ball finals to India vs England, Here's India's schedule for day 5 in Birmingham

Indian shuttlers entered the final of mixed team events after beating Singapore 3-0. They will now face Malaysia in the summit clash. The paddlers also reached the final in men’s event as they beat Nigeria 3-0 and will now clash against Singapore in the gold medal clash.

With threemedals to India's name, where does the country stand on the points medal tally?

Indian team currently stands at the 6th position with 3 golds, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.
 

Screenshot-16

Indian team is assured of 3 medals on day 5 of the Commonwealth Games but it remains to be seen that will it be a gold or silver. Also, Indian team has many more events lined up today in which they can win medals and the Indian team can move upwards in the medal tally today.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.