Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally: PV Sindhu's gold helps India surpass New Zealand, move to 4th place

PV Sindhu's gold medal helped India overtake New Zealand in CWG 2022 medal tally

Courtesy of PV Sindhu's first-ever career gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in the women's singles category, India have now surpassed New Zealand and have risen to fourth place in the CWG 2022 medals tally.

With 19 gold medals, India are currently level with New Zealand, however, since India have won more silver medals (15) than the Kiwis, they occupy fourth place in Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally, while New Zealand slipped to fifth.

India will have further chances to cement their place in the fourth spot, with Lakshya Sen, the Indian badminton doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and the Men's Indian hockey team all raring to go for gold medals later in the day.

READ| CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal to lead India as flagbearers in closing ceremony

New Zealand meanwhile can overtake India and reclaim the fourth spot, should the doubles pair of Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy beat Waters and Sarah-Jane Perry of England in the women's doubles squash final.

But that too will take New Zealand to a maximum of 20 gold medals, and should Lakshya Sen win gold against NG Tze Yong of Malaysia in the men’s singles final, he will seal India's 20th gold medal and confirm his nation's fourth-place finish in Commonwealth Games 2022 overall medal tally.

Currently, India have a total count of 56 medals, after Sindhu's gold, with 19 total gold medals, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.