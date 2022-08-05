Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: Where does India stand with 6 gold and total 20 medals?

India stands at seventh place in CWG 2022 medal tally

Murali Shreeshankar and Sudhir added one gold and one silver medal each to India's tally on Day 7, taking the total count to 20 during the Commonwealth Games 2022. While Shreeshankar won a historic silver medal in the men's long jump final, para-powerlifter Sudhir clinched a gold medal during the men's para-powerlifting final on Thursday.

In total, India has won 20 medals in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with 6 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals. After Shreeshankar and Sudhir's medals on Day 7, India remains in seventh place in the medal standings.

Australia continues to top the medals tally with a staggering 132 medals won so far, including 51 gold, 42 silver and 39 bronze medals. Hosts England are close in second place with a total of 118 medals, including 42 gold.

Canada completes the top three with 17 gold medals and a combined tally of 59 in total. New Zealand are in fourth place with a tally of 37 medals, Scotland in fifth with 34 medals, and South Africa just ahead of India in sixth place with 22 medals.





Meanwhile, Thursday was another historic day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, headlined by Murali Sreeshankar's silver and Sudhir's gold medal.

Elsewhere on Day 7, more Indian boxers assured medals as well with Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar and Rohit Tokas all reaching their respective semi-finals.

The Indian men's hockey team stormed to the semi-final after defeating Wales in a must-win match and ace sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semis.

The badminton contingent, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, advanced in their first singles matches.

Defending table tennis champion Manika Batra too advanced while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and ace paddler Sharath Kamal proceeded to the next round in their respective doubles matches.

India's experienced squash player Dipika Pallikal was in the spotlight for the first time in the games and emerged victorious in both the women's doubles and mixed doubles matches.

With inputs from ANI