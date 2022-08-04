Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: Where does India rank with 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals?

Tulika Maan, Tejaswin Shankar and Gurdeep Singh were among the medal winners on Day 6

India slipped one place down to the seventh spot in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally, despite adding five medals on Day 6 in Birmingham. It was India's best medal showing in this edition's Commonwealth Games on Day 6, but it was not enough to keep India in sixth place.

Tulika Maan clinched a silver medal on Tuesday in the final of the women’s +78 kg category, in one of the highlights of Day 6 for India. The Indian judoka suffered a defeat at the hands of Sarah Adlington of Scotland and thus had to settle with silver.

In total, five medals were secured by Indian athletes on Day 6, with one silver, and four bronze medals added to India's tally. In total, Indian athletes have won five gold medals, six silver medals and seven bronze medals in Birmingham so far.

While India are currently in seventh place, Australia lead the charts in the medals tally with a total of 123 medals, including 46 gold, 38 silver and 39 bronze medals.

England have also breached the three-figure mark having secured 38 gold, 37 silver and 28 bronze medals.

Canada make up the top-three with a total of 57 medals, while New Zealand, Scotland and South Africa are ahead of India in the standings with 36, 32, and 20 medals won, respectively.

Apart from Tulika's silver, India's number one Squash player Saurav Ghosal, won bronze in the men's singles, as he outwitted former World number 1 James Willstrop.

Tejaswin Shankar etched his name in the history books to become the first Indian to win a medal (bronze) in men's high jump in CWG history.

Elsewhere, Gurdeep Singh won another bronze to add to Lovepreet Singh's bronze as the weightlifting events came to an end on Day 6.