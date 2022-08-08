Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: Where do India stand after winning 6 medals on Day 11?

Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian contingent picked four out of the five gold medals up for grab on the last day and finished fourth on the overall medals table of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.

The Indian team won 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals to make it a total of 61 medals in their kitty. They edged out New Zealand with two gold medals and Scotland with 10 total medals to remain fourth on both the gold as well as the total medal count

The Indian men's hockey team endure a tough 7-0 defeat against Australia in the final. They won the silver medal.

With a rich haul of 62 medals (22 gold, 17 silver, and 23 bronze) at this edition of the Commonwealth Games here, the Birmingham Games turned out to be one of the most memorable editions for the 210-strong Indian contingent. From athletics to racquet sports, cricket to hockey, boxing to wrestling, the Indian athletes finished with podium finishes in almost every event they took part in.