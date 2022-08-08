Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: Where do India stand after winning 15 medals on Day 10?

Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas all won gold medals on Day 10

Indian athletes continued their rich vein of form on Day 10 as well, as 15 medals were added to India's tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. Medals have continued to rain in the past few days, and on the penultimate day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India won 5 gold medals, with plenty more to follow on the last day on Monday.

Of the five gold medals, three came in boxing, while one more gold was won in the Men's triple jump final by Eldhose Paul. Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula's mixed table tennis pairing also added a gold medal to take India's tally to a total of 15 medals in a single day.

India have now crossed the half-century mark in terms of the total medals won, with 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze which totals to 55 medals as they remain in fifth place on the overall medal tally.

READ| India in Commonwealth Games: How many medals have we won? What is India's best ever medal tally?

Meanwhile, before the final day's action begins on Day 11 in Commonwealth Games 2022, Australia continue to lead the standings, with 66 gold, 55 silver, and 53 bronze, equalling to 174 medals. The hosts England are close by in second with 55 gold, 59 silver and 53 bronze medals which takes their total to 166.

More to follow...