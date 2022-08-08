COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022
India will be hoping to cap off an impressive showing in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with plenty more gold medals on the last day of the games.
After 10 days of intense sporting extravaganza, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham edition is nearing its end. Monday will mark the end of this year's edition, but before the bandwagon moves on, plenty more medals will be at stake on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
India will fight for as many as five gold medals on the last day, with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the Indian Men's hockey team all gunning for glory.
The action on Monday kicks off with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu facing off against Canada’s Michelle Li, in the women's singles badminton final.
After Sindhu, Lakshya Sen takes centre stage as he will take on NG Tze Yong of Malaysia in the men’s singles final. Given their red-hot streak of late, both the shuttlers will be hoping to return home with a gold medal each.
Final Day at CWG @birminghamcg22— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 8th August
Catch #TeamIndia in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonySportsNetwk and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/b4SGiRduJB
Elsewhere, the Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy will also be looking to add to India's medal tally from badminton as they face Sean Vendy and Ben Lane of England in the men's doubles.
After badminton, another racquet sport in table tennis will take centre stage as Achanta Sharath Kamal will be gunning for his seventh Commonwealth gold as he will go toe-to-toe with England's Liam Pitchford, whereas Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be bidding for the bronze medal when he takes on Paul Drinkhall of England.
And finally, the Men's Hockey team will face a stern challenge against Australia in the final. It will be a tough challenge, but having secured a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet Singh's men will be eyeing the gold.
Check out India's complete schedule on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
Badminton (Gold Medal Matches)
1:20 PM - Women's Singles Finals – PV Sindhu
2:10 PM - Men's Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen
3 PM - Men's Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik
Table Tennis
Men’s Singles' Bronze medal match – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (From 3: 30 PM)
Men’s Singles' Final – Achanta Sharath Kamal
Hockey (Gold Medal Match)
5 PM – India vs Australia
