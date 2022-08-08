Commonwealth Games 2022: How India can pip New Zealand to finish 4th overall in medals tally?

India need only two gold medals on Day 11 to pip New Zealand to 4th place

After adding a further 15 medals to its tally on Sunday, India remain in fifth place in the overall Commonwealth Games 2022 medal standings. Australia continue to lead the charts, and they will be expected to finish at the top. Similarly, England and Canada are also guaranteed second and third place, however, India can pip New Zealand to finish fourth in CWG 2022 final medal tally.

Currently, India have won 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze which takes their total to 55 medals. Furthermore, during the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, as many as five more gold medals can be won by Indian athletes, with the likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the Men's Hockey all gunning for gold in their respective finals.

New Zealand, on the other hand, currently have 48 medals at this year's edition of the Games, with 12 silver and 17 bronze alongside 19 gold medals. They are above India in the fourth place in Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally, but India can overtake the Kiwis.

How India can surpass New Zealand in Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally to finish fourth overall?

New Zealand are guaranteed a medal in squash which would take their overall tally to 49 medals for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The doubles pair of Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy is scheduled to take on the England duo of Waters and Sarah-Jane Perry in the women's doubles squash final.

If Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy end up winning the silver medal, then India will move ahead of New Zealand, into fourth place, as soon as PV Sindhu wins her badminton women's singles final against Canada’s Michelle Li.

Furthermore, if New Zealand's doubles squash pair end up winning the gold medal, even then India will have a high probability of overtaking the Kiwis, in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

After Sindhu, Lakshya Sen will play in the men's singles final, Achanta Sharath Kamal will play in the table tennis men's singles final, followed by the Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy who are heavy favourites to clinch gold in badminton men's doubles category.

Later on Monday evening, Indian Men's hockey team will also vie for gold against Australia. Thus, there remains a high chance of India finishing above New Zealand, in fourth place on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally.