Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 schedule: How many medals India can win today?

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 schedule: Hima Das, Bajrang Punia in action

After another successful campaign in Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 7, which saw the likes of Murali Shreeshankar and para-powerlifter Sudhir add to India's tally, fans can look forward to plenty more action on Day 8.

The biggest attraction of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, August 5 will be the Women's Hockey team as they face off against the mighty Australians in the semifinals. The winner will progress to the final of Women's hockey in CWG, and fans will be hoping that the Indian eves can give a tough fight to Australia who will undoubtedly have an upper hand coming into the semifinal.

Elsewhere, another major attraction will be the Indian wrestling contingent, led by Bajrang Punia as the Indian wrestlers look to take centre stage in Birmingham. Wrestling has been a sport which has guaranteed medals aplenty to India in the past, and the nation will be hoping for plenty more accolades in this year's edition of the Commonwealth Games as well.

READ| Neeraj Chopra reacts as Murali Shreeshankar-Sudhir win medals for India in Commonwealth Games 2022

In Athletics, India have already won two medals so far, while Indian sprinter Hima Das will be looking to seal her berth in the final event of Women's 200m on Friday. Das finished at the top of her heat in the first round of qualifying on Day 7.

In Badminton, PV Sindhu will headline the women's singles as Akarshi Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are will be in action on August 5.

Having qualified for the Mixed doubles quarterfinal in Squash, the pair of Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghosal will look to progress further. Elsewhere, Manika Batra will also be in action in the mixed doubles round of 16 in Table Tennis.

READ| CWG 2022 Day 7 Highlights: India win 4-1 over Wales to enter semis, Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarters

Here is the schedule of Indian athletes on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls:

Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

READ| CWG 2022: Sudhir wins India's first-ever gold medal in para-powerlifting, watch his 212 kg lift

Squash:

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey:

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.

READ| CWG 2022: Murali Shreeshankar wins historic silver for India, watch his incredible 8.08m jump

Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm):

Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

With inputs from PTI