CWG 2022: Bronze for Lovepreet Singh in Men's 109kg after he lifts total of 355kg

Lovepreet Singh

Another medal for India comes in weightlifting as Lovepreet Singh successfully lifts 192kg in his final attempt of clean & jerk to make it six out of six and win the bronze. He in fact lifted a total of 355kg – 163kg in snatch, and 192kg in clean & jerk.

With the lift, he also made a new national record in this category. Lovepreet Singh adds the ninth medal coming in from the weightlifting category.

Australia's Jackson Roberts-Young did give a scare to the Indian as he had gone for a massive increase in weight and attempted 211 in his third and final attempt of the round.

However, he was unsuccessful and that confirmed the bronze for Lovepreet. With this, India's medal tally is now 13 – five gold, four silver and four bronze.