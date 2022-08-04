Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Boxer Sagar punches his way into Men's Super Heavyweight semi-finals, assures medal

Sagar was in complete control of the game and won the clash on a unanimous decision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

CWG 2022: Boxer Sagar punches his way into Men's Super Heavyweight semi-finals, assures medal
Sagar enters semi-finals

Indian boxer Sagar who took on the experienced and powerful Seychelles pugilist Keddy Evans gave a tough fight and punched his way into the semi-finals of the Men's Super Heavyweight category.

READ | CWG 2022: Jaismine's win over Troy Garton assures India of medal in women's lightweight category

Sagar was in complete control of the game and won the clash on a unanimous decision. In the first round, Sagar's gameplay seemed to work and saw it end with 4 out of 5 judges giving the round in his favour.

Entering the second round, Sagar demonstrated his technique and countered Keddy's attempted punches. It even led to all five judges' scores being in favour of the Indian.

By the third round, Sagar had full control and Keddy looked tired after being on the receiving end of the heavy blows.

Earlier, Jaismine Lamboriya won her bout by split decision to enter the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Prior to that, Amit Panghal also made his way into the semi-finals as he won the quarters in the men's flyweight category (51kg). He defeated Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarterfinals by unanimous decision (5:0)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KEAM 2022: Application correction window opens at cee.kerala.gov.in, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.