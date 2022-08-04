CWG 2022: Boxer Sagar punches his way into Men's Super Heavyweight semi-finals, assures medal

Sagar enters semi-finals

Indian boxer Sagar who took on the experienced and powerful Seychelles pugilist Keddy Evans gave a tough fight and punched his way into the semi-finals of the Men's Super Heavyweight category.

Sagar was in complete control of the game and won the clash on a unanimous decision. In the first round, Sagar's gameplay seemed to work and saw it end with 4 out of 5 judges giving the round in his favour.

Entering the second round, Sagar demonstrated his technique and countered Keddy's attempted punches. It even led to all five judges' scores being in favour of the Indian.

By the third round, Sagar had full control and Keddy looked tired after being on the receiving end of the heavy blows.

Earlier, Jaismine Lamboriya won her bout by split decision to enter the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Prior to that, Amit Panghal also made his way into the semi-finals as he won the quarters in the men's flyweight category (51kg). He defeated Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarterfinals by unanimous decision (5:0)