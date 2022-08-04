Search icon
CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal assures India of medal, enters semi-finals

With this win Amit Panghal adds one more medal to tally, but it will be to see what the colour of the medal will be.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal made sure he enters the semi-finals as he won the quarters in the men's flyweight category (51kg). He defeated Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarterfinals by unanimous decision (5:0).

READ | CWG 2022: World Champion Nikhat Zareen advances to semi-finals in women's boxing light flyweight category

Panghal, who was fighting from the red corner, took the first round with four out of five judges ruling in his favour. 

In the second round as well, the Indian was being challenged by the Scottish boxer, but he seemed to have an answer for everything as he got four judges to rule in his favour.

The third round was just a mere formality as the Indian boxer had already sealed the spot. With this win, Amit Panghal adds one more medal to the tally, but it will be to see what the colour of the medal will be.

On Day 6, India faced a blow after Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain had to bow out of the Commonwealth Games in the quarterfinal stage.

This news had come after three Indian pugilists including Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) all reached the semi-finals in their respective categories to assure a medal each for India.

