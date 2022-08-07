CWG 2022: Another medal assured as Lakshya Sen enters Final of men's singles

Lakshya Sen books Final berth

After PV Sindhu's tight-fought game, it was time for Lakshya Sen to shine, and he did not disappoint. The Indian lad has also booked his spot in the final of the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He defeated Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-10, 18-12 and 21-16 in the semi-finals. If Kidambi Srikanth wins his game, the country will witness a final between two Indians.

Earlier, PV Sindhu had entered the final of the women's singles after defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-18, 21-17. The Indian ace faced a tough challenge in the semis but went on to win the clash and enter the final assuring India a medal.

As for Kidambi, he is also facing Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, whom he had faced just days ago in the mixed team event final.