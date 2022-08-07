Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Another medal assured as Lakshya Sen enters Final of men's singles

If Kidambi Srikanth wins his game, the country will witness a final between two Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

CWG 2022: Another medal assured as Lakshya Sen enters Final of men's singles
Lakshya Sen books Final berth

After PV Sindhu's tight-fought game, it was time for Lakshya Sen to shine, and he did not disappoint. The Indian lad has also booked his spot in the final of the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He defeated Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-10, 18-12 and 21-16 in the semi-finals. If Kidambi Srikanth wins his game, the country will witness a final between two Indians.

Earlier, PV Sindhu had entered the final of the women's singles after defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-18, 21-17. The Indian ace faced a tough challenge in the semis but went on to win the clash and enter the final assuring India a medal.

As for Kidambi, he is also facing Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, whom he had faced just days ago in the mixed team event final.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca, here's what happened next
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.