Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 LIVE: India lead South Africa 3-2 in Lawn Bowls final

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Indian athletes continue with their excellent performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with the country standing at the sixth position with a total of nine medals (three Gold, three Silver and three Bronze). The assured medals will be added to the tally by the end of the day. On the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham will witness more than 15 events where Indian athletes or teams would be participating. Out of all these events, some events would be medal matches, while many would be qualifying rounds.

Indian women’s team will contest for gold medal in the Lawn Bowls final match against South Africa at 4:15 pm. Another bid for gold medal will be made by the men’s table tennis team at 6:00 pm, against the team which will be decided shortly in the second semifinal. Also, in action will be weightlifters Vikas Thakur (Men's 96 kg) and Usha Bannaur NK (women's 87 kg). In hockey, India will play England in a women's Pool A match. In boxing, Rohit Tokas will play his welterweight round of 16 match.