Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 LIVE: India lead South Africa 3-2 in Lawn Bowls final

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Birmingham is witnessing more than 15 events today where Indian athletes or teams are participating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Indian athletes continue with their excellent performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with the country standing at the sixth position with a total of nine medals (three Gold, three Silver and three Bronze). The assured medals will be added to the tally by the end of the day. On the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham will witness more than 15 events where Indian athletes or teams would be participating. Out of all these events, some events would be medal matches, while many would be qualifying rounds.

Indian women’s team will contest for gold medal in the Lawn Bowls final match against South Africa at 4:15 pm. Another bid for gold medal will be made by the men’s table tennis team at 6:00 pm, against the team which will be decided shortly in the second semifinal. Also, in action will be weightlifters Vikas Thakur (Men's 96 kg) and Usha Bannaur NK (women's 87 kg). In hockey, India will play England in a women's Pool A match. In boxing, Rohit Tokas will play his welterweight round of 16 match. 

02 Aug 2022
05:03 PM

Lawn Bowls: India lead South Africa by 4-2 in Women's Fours gold medal match  

04:51 PM

Lawn Bowls Final: India are now leadng South Africa by 3-2 in the Women's Fours gold medal match.

04:39 PM

Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Gold Medal Match: India and South Africa are 2-2 right now

04:31 PM

Lawn Bowls: At the end of two throws, India trails South Africa by 1-2

04:07 PM

Lawn Bowls: India's gold bid underway

The Women's Fours gold medal between South Africa and India has started

04:06 PM

Punam Yadav out of medal race

Punam Yadav failed in all three clean and jerk attempts in women's 76kg weightlifting final. She even challenged the third attempt but the judges though otherwise.

04:05 PM

India's Manpreet Kaur qualifies for women's shot put final

Manpreet Kaur has qualified for Women's Shot Put final with a throw of 16.78m 

