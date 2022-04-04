This aircraft successfully flies on fuel made from cooking oil, completes three-hour journey

The Airbus A380 has recently completed a trial flight powered on cooking oil.

The A380 MSN1 completed a three-hour flight from Toulouse’s Blagnac Airport on March 25, 2022, with one of its four engines operated on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The whole journey was carried out by just one Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine.

who’s the next to take off with 100 Sustainable Aviation Fuel…it’s the A380 After the A350 and the A319neo last year, we’re so proud to continue our 100% SAF journey with this iconic aircraft that will remain in our skies for decades to come https://t.co/l3WS4fmiJM pic.twitter.com/PShaVbTMLh Airbus (@Airbus) March 28, 2022

What is SAF?

SAF is a type of fuel that is mainly processed from cooking oil and waste fats.

The fuel used in the test was made of Hydro processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), which is free of both aromatics and sulfur.

The fuel used was supplied by TotalEnergies, a company based in France's Normandy region.

What sets this SAF apart is that it is not mixed with any fossil fuels.

After completing its first test, Airbus then followed up with a second A380 flight, using the same cooking oil fuel, on March 29, flying from Toulouse to Nice.

The second flight was to monitor SAF use during take-off and landing.

This milestone marks the third Airbus aircraft that used the SAF. Earlier, Airbus had tested the efficacy of SAF in the A350 and A319 neo last year.

"Increasing the use of SAF remains a key pathway to achieving the industry's ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Airbus in a statement.

The company claims that flying planes on SAF could net between 53% to 71% of the carbon reductions required to meet that goal.

Airbus plans to bring the world's first zero-emission aircraft to market by 2035.