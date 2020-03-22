Coronavirus: 7 deaths, 396 positive cases in India; 81 new reported on Sunday

India went into unofficial lockdown on Sunday as day-long 'Janata Curfew' kicked in. It comes as the number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 341 on Sunday.

Janata Curfew began at 7 am and will last till 9 pm.

The Prime Minister called for a 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 in his address to the nation on Thursday, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. The experience will serve the nation well and will show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge, he said.

"This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services leave their homes," Modi said during his address to the nation.

Here are the updates from Sunday:

23:51 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

One more person has tested positive for #Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6. The 6th case is a 49-year-old woman and is a close contact of an earlier positive case. She is admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

23:19 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor, reports AFP news agency quoting a spokesman.

23:03 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

396 positive cases of COVID-19 infection reported in India: ICMR. A total of 18,127 samples from 17,237 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.

22:47 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Jharkhand govt announces a lockdown till 31st March. Movement of all public transport prohibited. All shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets to remain closed. All places of worship to stay closed for devotees during this period.

22:47 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 396 in India (including foreign nationals): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

22:00 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts of the state to restrict gathering at public places in Kerala.

21:55 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

The total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on 22nd March at 6.30 PM. 24 cured/discharged/migrated, 7 death, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

21:50 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

The ongoing protest near Shiv Mandir at Nizamuddin West, against CAA, NRC and NPR, has been temporarily called off in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic. The organisers say that they will continue to register their protest from their houses through social media.

21:20 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on 22nd March at 6.30 PM. 24 cured/discharged/migrated, 7 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

21:16 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Besides essential services all other activities will remain suspended in the state. Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31.

20:41 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Delhi: The ongoing protest near Shiv Mandir at Nizamuddin West, against CAA, NRC and NPR, has been temporarily called off in the wake of #CoronavirusPandemic. The organisers say that they will continue to register their protest from their houses through social media.

20:41 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

A curfew will remain in place in Pune city of Maharashtra from 9 PM today to 5 AM tomorrow. No one except people discharging essential duties will be allowed to come out on the streets during this period: Pune Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve

20:39 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

We've mailed to the chairperson of Rajya Sabha that we are not going to attend Parliament session either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha from tomorrow.Let the House be declared sine die. How can Parliament function when the country is in lockdown?: Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC MP

20:38 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Narendra Modi appreciating his 'gesture of motivating the public to show gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to contain the Coronavirus Pandemic

20:32 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

A person has been arrested under section 151 of CrPC for spreading misinformation about a girl being infected with #Covid19 in Dalanwala area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand: Police

20:26 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Heads of Dept may draw up a roster of staff, who are required to render essential services within each dept. They alone may be asked to attend office from 23rd March until 31st March: Department of Personnel and Training, Govt of India

20:20 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Nepal union cabinet has decided to seal Nepal-India and Nepal-China borders for a week, starting 10 AM (local time) on 23rd March.

20:17 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Three more people from West Bengal test positive for Covid-19. The second patient, a resident of Ballygunge who had returned from London, tested positive. Three of his family members have tested positive. The mother, father and domestic help have tested positive. Total 7 positive cases in West Bengal.

20:07 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Time limit of refunds at counters in case of train cancellations has been extended from existing 3 days to 3 months. No need to rush: Indian Railways

19:59 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary writes to all Deputy Commissioners to issue orders under Section 144 of CrPC and to shut all establishments except those providing essential commodities/services in their districts from 8 pm of March 22 till 6 pm of March 31.

19:53 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Movement of passenger public & private vehicles coming into Karnataka from neighbouring states shall be stopped. This order excludes goods vehicles, passengers moving under unavoidable circumstances and vehicles carrying essential commodities: Karanataka Govt

19:52 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Lockdown imposed in Andhra Pradesh till 31st March: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

19:51 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

All segments at BSE will operate as usual on Monday 23rd March: Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of BSE Ltd

19:43 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Number of #Covid19 cases rises to 21 in Punjab, according to the State Health Department. One person has died in the state due to the disease.

19:38 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

More cases of #Covid19 may be reported in Kerala as many people, who were asked to remain in home quarantine after returning from affected countries, are participating in functions where they may infect others. Such people will be punished: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

19:21 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Till date 26 #COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death: Health Department, Govt of Karnataka

19:19 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

The Goa government has extended the #JanataCurfew by three more days: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

19:14 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF Headquarters by almost 50% in view of the #CoronavirusPandemic. The number of officers would also be reduced by 25-30%: Indian Air Force officials

19:11 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

In the wake of #Coronavirus, lockdown has been imposed in the state till March 31. All essential services will available: Bihar Chief Minister's Office

19:06 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

In the wake of Coronavirus, the Supreme Court's two courts will work through video-conferencing tomorrow. The judges will sit in their respective courtrooms, whereas lawyers will not argue their cases in courtrooms but from a different location.

18:53 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal who had returned from Dubai on March 19 has been tested positive for Coronavirus: Sindhu B Rupesh, District commissioner of Dakshina Kannada

18:39 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Restrictions will be imposed in the territorial jurisdiction of the districts of Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru&Belagavi from 00:00 hours of March 23 to 00:00 hours of April 1: Govt of Karnataka

18:36 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declares lockdown till 31st March in the state, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 as a precautionary measure against #CoronavirusPandemic

18:29 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

During the lockdown in Delhi, no document or proof will be sought from a person if they say that they are out on streets to provide or avail any essential service: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

18:23 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

All private offices will remain closed but the employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered to be on-duty. The companies will have to provide them the salary for this duration: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

18:22 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in #Delhi. 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services: CM Arvind Kejriwal #Coronavirus

18:20 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

All domestic flights into Delhi banned from tomorrow till March 31: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

18:18 IST Sunday, 22 March 2020

We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow (23rd March) to 12 midnight of 31st March 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In wake of the Coronavirus Outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC to be imposed in Delhi with effect from 9 pm on March 22 to 12 midnight of March 31. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said: All assemblies/demonstrations/processions have been banned. All gatherings - social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports event/seminar banned. Weekly markets-except vegetables/fruits/essential commodities, banned. No guided group tour, by private tour operators allowed

People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab: People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Amritsar.

Section 144 of CrPC to be imposed in Delhi with effect from 9 pm on March 22 to 12 midnight of March 31.

Bengal govt orders on lockdown is till March 27

First death in Gujarat due to coronavirus. Patient with travel history to Jaipur and Delhi was admitted in a Surat hospital

All persons who are in home quarantine and are not residents of Bengaluru but are staying in hotels/ lodges/ hostels etc. will be taken to mass quarantine centres of Dept. Of Health and Family Welfare. This is to help them as transport facilities are also stopped

I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning. Number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra. No flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM

The percentage of employees working in govt offices has been brought down to five per cent from 25 per cent. Only the people discharging essential duties will be allowed to use public transport till March 31: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Cabinet Secretary today reviewed COVID19 status with Chief Secretaries of states; Only essential services will be allowed in 75 Dists which have reported confirmed cases of coronavirus, extension on movement of non-essential passenger transport incl inter-state buses till Mar 31

Govt of India: Lockdown in 75 districts affected by coronavirus; All trains stopped till Mar 31, no metro rail and inter-state buses to operate

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 22, 2020 10:00 AM IST. A total of 341individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31

According to Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope, most cases have been reported from Mumbai where 25 people have been tested positive. Both of the deaths from the state have been reported from the city.

Pune has recorded 15 cases and Pimpri Chinchwad in extended Pune metropolitan area has 12 positive cases.

Other cases have been reported from Nagpur (4), Yavatmal (4), Kalyan (4), Navi Mumbai (3) and Ahmednagar (2). One case each has been reported from Panvel, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri.

Ordered statewide lockdown till 31st March to check spread of Covid19. All essential Govt services will continue & shops selling essential items such as milk, food items, medicines, etc will be open. All DCs & SSPs have been irected to implement the restrictions immediately: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

A 38-year-old man from Bihar's Munger dies in Patna AIIMS. The man had recently come from Qatar and died of kidney failure on Saturday. His COVID-19 test came back positive on Sunday.

Fifth coronavirus-linked death reported from Mumbai

A 63-year-old COVID19 patient succumbed to illness last night. A patient who tested positive for coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease: Public Health Dept, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 324, 64 in Maharashtra

Embassy of India in Italy: 263 Indian students & compassionate cases departed for India by special AI flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere thanks to Air India and Italian authorities

Govt issues gazette notification to regulate prices of masks, sanitizers.

Retail prices of masks(3ply) not more than Rs 10/piece & that of mask (2ply) will not be more than Rs 8/piece.

Retail prices of hand sanitizer will not be more than Rs 100/bottle of 200ml.

PM Modi's appeal before 'Janata Curfew' starts

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Janata Curfew to be observed between 7 am to 9 pm, today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.