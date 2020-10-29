'Pish Eye or Pick Eye': US senators still find it hard to pronounce Google CEO Sundar Pichai's name

In what can be described as a funny episode, US senators struggled to pronounce the name of the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai.

Reportedly, Pichai along with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey were summoned to Washington to be part of questioning regarding a law known as Section 230 that guards their platforms against liability over what their users share. The senators engaged in a fierce battle with tech giants on Wednesday over legal protections and censorship on social media ahead of the US elections.

Amid the tense debate, when the opportunity arose for senators to pronounce the name of the Indian American CEO, most of the senators seemed to get it wrong. The lawmakers pronounced his name as "Mr Pick Eye," "Mr Pish Eye" among other wrong usages.

Social Media users, especially Indians found it to be deeply problematic and expressed their outrage on Twitter.

Moreover, the chief operating officer of tech company Gusto, also took to Twitter to ask the lawmakers to pronounce his name correctly. She also tagged a youtube video that teaches the correct way of pronouncing his name.

Pichai, 47, has spent over 15 years at Google. He is widely credited for leading the development of Google's Chrome browser. He later became in charge of product development and engineering across all of Google's services for a year before gaining the CEO title.