Who Is Monika Kapoor Economic Offender Extradited From US After 26 Years In Multi-Crore Fraud Case

Who Is Monika Kapoor? Economic Offender Extradited From US After 26 Years In Multi-Crore Fraud Case In a breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the process of extraditing Monika Kapoor, an Indian national wanted for a multi-crore fraud case, from the United States. The Investigation Agency confirmed that Kapoor, the prime accused, has been evading government officials for nearly 26 years.