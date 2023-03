UPI merchant to charge 1.1% on over Rs 2,000 transactions from April 1| UPI Payment | DNA India News

National Payments Corporation of India, through a circular has recommended Prepaid Payment Instrument charges for UPI payments. NCPI, which is UPI's governing body, said in the circular that for amounts over Rs 2,000 using PPIs on UPI will result in interchange at 1.1 per cent of the transaction value.