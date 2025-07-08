UAE Golden Visa For Rs 23 lakh How Indians Can Apply Lifetime Residency Without Investment

UAE Golden Visa For Rs 23 lakh: How Indians Can Apply Lifetime Residency Without Investment? UAE Dubai New Golden Visa 2025 Price, Top Features, Eligibility Criteria: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has launched a new type of Golden Visa that allows long-term residency without the need to invest in property or business. Under the “new nomination-based visa policy,” applicants can now obtain the visa by paying a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (around Rs 23.3 lakh), according to people involved in the process, PTI reported.