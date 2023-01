Stock markets open in green amid positive global cues, Sensex up by 324 points

The Indian benchmark indices opened in green on December 28 with Nifty breaching 17,100 amid positive global cues. The 30-shares BSE Sensex was up by 324.39 points or 0.56 per cent at 57,744.63 at 9.31 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was at 17,181.20, up by 94.90 points or 0.63 per cent. ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, L&T and Infosys were among gainers on Nifty.