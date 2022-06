Sensex surges 590 points on firm global cues; IT stocks shine

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on June 03, led by strong buying support in Information Technology (IT) and technology stocks. BSE Sensex surged 590.04 points or 1.06 per cent to close at 56,408.15 points at 10:00 am.