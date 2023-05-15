Search icon
Sensex surges 153 points on the back of strong global cues

The key benchmarks of the domestic equity market made gains on Monday morning, tracking strong global cues. Better-than-expected corporate results and the easing of retail inflation to an 18-month low are having a positive impact on the stocks at the start of the week. BSE Sensex went up 153 points to 62,180.87 while NSE Nifty gained 34 points to 18,348.80 during the morning trade on Monday. Some of the gainers were Coffee Day, BCG, Intellect and Great Eastern Shipping. Some of the laggards on BSE are Data Patterns, Dish TV, Kirloskar and Sonata Software on BSE during the morning trade. In the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 69 points, Japan's Nikkei gained 112 points, China's Shanghai went up 10 points and Philippine Stock went down 4 points, on Monday. In the US markets, Dow Jones went down 8.89 points, Nasdaq lost 43 points and S&P 500 dropped 6 points.

