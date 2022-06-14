Sensex slips 351 points Nifty below 16000

The Indian stock market opened in red on Tuesday with less than one per cent slump in the key indices, Sensex and Nifty. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex fell 350.76 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 52,495.94 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 100.10 points or 1.63 per cent to 15,674.30 points.