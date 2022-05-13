Search icon
Sensex rises 332 points; Sun Pharma, Titan climb

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 331.85 points higher on May 13 led by good buying support in Sun Pharma, Titan Company, and Mahindra and Mahindra Limited.

