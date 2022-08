Sensex, Nifty start day on tepid note; ICICI Bank, RIL rise

The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, started the day on a tepid note on Wednesday amid negative global cues. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex started the day in the positive at 58,977.34 points. However, the index soon slipped into the red hitting a low of 58,676.46 points. At 9.22 am, the Sensex was trading at 58,883.49 points, which is 30.42 points or 0.05 per cent, higher than its previous session's close at 58,853.07 points. The Indian equities markets have witnessed a strong rally in recent days. The Sensex had gained 465.14 points or 0.80 per cent on Monday, the previous trading day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,543.40 points, which is 18.30 points or 0.1 per cent higher than its previous session's close at 17,525.10 points.