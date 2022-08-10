Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Sensex, Nifty start day on tepid note; ICICI Bank, RIL rise

The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, started the day on a tepid note on Wednesday amid negative global cues. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex started the day in the positive at 58,977.34 points. However, the index soon slipped into the red hitting a low of 58,676.46 points. At 9.22 am, the Sensex was trading at 58,883.49 points, which is 30.42 points or 0.05 per cent, higher than its previous session's close at 58,853.07 points. The Indian equities markets have witnessed a strong rally in recent days. The Sensex had gained 465.14 points or 0.80 per cent on Monday, the previous trading day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,543.40 points, which is 18.30 points or 0.1 per cent higher than its previous session's close at 17,525.10 points.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.