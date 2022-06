Sensex gains 500 points, Nifty crosses 15,800 after Fed hikes rate

The Indian stock market soared higher on Thursday morning with the Sensex gaining over 500 points and the Nifty climbing around 150 points, amid positive global cues. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex rose by 548.17 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 53,089.56 points at 9.20 am. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was up by 153.90 points or 0.98 per cent to 15,846.10 points.