Sensex falls 736 points; IT, consumer durables stocks slump

The Indian stock market opened in the red with more than one per cent slump in the key indices, Sensex and Nifty on Friday.The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex fell 736.31 points or 1.33 per cent to close at 54,583.97 points.The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 209.75 points or 1.27 per cent to 16,268. Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in consumer durables, technology, and Information Technology stocks.In the IT stocks, the Boston Consulting Group slumped 3.83 per cent to Rs 52.75. Wipro fell 3.74 per cent to Rs 457.35. Coforge slipped 3.71 per cent to Rs 3417.80.