Sensex down by 10.35 points, Nifty sheds 21 points

Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened with minor cuts on June 02 amid subdued global sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell by 10.35 points or 0.02 per cent to 55,370.82 at 9.37 am while the Nifty 50 shed 21.10 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,501.70 in morning trades.