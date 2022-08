Sensex closes 54 points higher in a choppy session, banking stocks climb

The Indian stock market’s key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed almost flat in a choppy session on August 24 as gains in power, banking and financial stocks were offset by losses in IT, metal and auto stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 54.13 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 59,085.43 points against its previous day's close at 59,031.30 points.