Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Ruchi Soya Industries will be known as Patanjali Foods from June end: Swami Ramdev

Patanjali Ayurved Founder Swami Ramdev on May 27 informed that Ruchi Soya Industries will be known as Patanjali Foods from June end.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.