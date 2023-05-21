Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced in a surprise move that all the Rs 2,000 notes across the country will be removed from circulation, setting a date till which people can go to their banks and deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes. All banks in India have been asked to offer a deposit or exchange facility of Rs 2000 notes till September 30, 2023. After the deadline, it must be noted that the notes will not be considered illegal but will still be considered legal tender in India. There is one very major question in the minds of all Indians, is there a limit to how many Rs 2000 notes can be exchanged or deposited in a day?