RBI increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 pc

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the increase in the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, while announcing the monetary policy for the Financial Year 2023. “It has been decided to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent with immediate effect. The standing deposit facility, SDF, will stand at 6.25 per cent and the MSF rate and the bank rate will stand at 6.75 per cent,” informed RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das on February 08.