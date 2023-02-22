Opposition’s behaviour in Assembly was ‘inappropriate’ UP Minister Suresh Khanna

Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh Suresh Khanna commented on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023-2024 on February 21. While interacting with the media. he said, “The State Budget is ready to be printed and published for everyone to go through.” When asked about the ruckus created by the Opposition on February 20 during Governor Anandiben Patel’s address, he said, “The Opposition always talks about respecting women, but we all saw how they treated her and used unparliamentary words against her. This is totally undemocratic and incorrect.”