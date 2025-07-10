New Apple COO Meet Sabih Khan Moradabad-Born Executive Rising To The Top Of Tech Giant

New Apple COO: Meet Sabih Khan, Moradabad-Born Executive Rising To The Top Of Tech Giant Sabih Khan, a seasoned Apple veteran born in Moradabad, India, is set to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the company. Apple announced on Tuesday that Khan will succeed Jeff Williams later this month. Khan has been with Apple for the past three decades and according to the company, he has been a central figure in Apple's rise, especially when it comes to building and managing its global supply chain. He joined Apple's procurement group in 1995, after working as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics. Since then, he's grown steadily through the ranks, becoming senior vice president of Operations in 2019 and reporting directly to Williams.