Markets open with losses, tracking weak global trends

Monday's opening session of the domestic equity market saw a downward trend as weak global cues prevailed. Key indices started in the green and then went into the negative territory. Though the jobs market in the US grew in January, it has failed to lift the American markets. Key indices BSE Sensex was down 314 points to 60,527.50 while Nifty 50 dipped 106 points to 17,747.45 at 9.25 am on Monday morning. Some of the most active stocks that went up were Indus Tower, Idea, Mahindra and Mahindra Finance and Zydus Life while Subex, Filatex and Genus Power were some of the laggards on BSE. Shares of Adani Enterprises were down 4.21 per cent to Rs 1,516.10 apiece, on Monday morning. In a span of five days, the flagship firm declined 50.28 per cent. Adani Ports' shares were down 0.57 per cent to Rs 496 apiece at 9.31 am on Monday. Its shares dropped more than 17 per cent.