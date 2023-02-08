Search icon
Markets open with gains as investors expect RBI MPC meeting outcome

Domestic markets opened with gains on Wednesday morning as investors expected a good outcome from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India. The strong Asian market cues are also one of the factors which kept the investors' hopes up in morning trade. Key indices BSE Sensex went up 357 points to 60,643.78 while Nifty50 surged 115 points to 17,837.15. Some of the active stocks that went up were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Kiri Industries, Adani Transmission and Lloyd Steel in morning trade on Wednesday. Some of the laggards were Adani Total Gas, Yasho Industries, Bharat Dynamics and Mold-Tek Packaging. In its December monetary policy committee meeting, the RBI raised the policy repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent.

