Leaks emerge for Samsungs Galaxy Fold4 screen dimensions

As the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold4 inches closer, new rumors about Samsung's big foldable for 2022 keep piling on. According to GSM Arena, a reliable tipster leaked information about the alleged look of the inner and outer screens of the Z Fold4.Starting with the inside display, the company is expected to use a slightly wider panel while narrowing the length resulting in a 6:5 aspect ratio. The cover panel will also be a tad shorter than the Z Fold3 with a squarer aspect ratio. Z Fold3 has a 24.5:9 aspect ratio while the upcoming Z Fold4 is said to arrive with a 23:9 aspect. The two main panels are placed on top of each other suggesting the slightly wider panel on the Z Fold4.