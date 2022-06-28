Leaders from academia government bodies deliberate on radical shift in business landscape

Leaders from academia, industry, and the government shared their views on the radical shift in the business landscape and the role of higher education institutions in making students ready for the digital world. The event was organised by UPES School of Business and Runway incubator, in collaboration with The Times of India with India's business landscape becoming more conducive to entrepreneurship, the start-up ecosystem in the country has witnessed a sea change. Buzzing with new technologies, celebrating entrepreneurship and generating employment, India's start up ecosystem has become the third-largest in the world after the US and China.